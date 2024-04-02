1,109 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PAYC traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $196.30. The stock had a trading volume of 241,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,356. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

