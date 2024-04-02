1,113 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 793,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,999. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

