16,173 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VLTO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 199,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,516. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

