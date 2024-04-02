19,590 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $6,928,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of C traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. 8,077,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,233,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

