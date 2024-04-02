1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 29th total of 214,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $202,137.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,385 shares of company stock worth $1,276,942 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 147,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,424. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $236.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.07.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. Equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

