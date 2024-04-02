2,181 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.22.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,813 shares of company stock valued at $28,337,059. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.36. The company had a trading volume of 380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,058. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

