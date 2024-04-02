2,314 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

