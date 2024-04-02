2,380 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after buying an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 567,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after buying an additional 350,046 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

CWST traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. 48,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 216.12, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

