24,246 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after buying an additional 712,579 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Unity Software by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 4,535,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,922,872. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,223 shares of company stock worth $11,017,516. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

