24,514 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 263,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 100,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $85.24. 2,609,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,393. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.