265 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $476.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

