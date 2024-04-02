3,339 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

