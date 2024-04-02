3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $92.80. 6,053,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $94.42.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

