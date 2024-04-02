54,468 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

