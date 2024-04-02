617 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.67.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $11.82 on Tuesday, hitting $814.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,304. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $807.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

