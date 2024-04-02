7,200 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. 502,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

