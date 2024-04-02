9,479 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
SCHQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 89,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,141. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
