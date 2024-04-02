976 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 976 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average of $202.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.19 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,282 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.