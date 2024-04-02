A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASCB remained flat at $11.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

