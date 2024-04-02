Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 29th total of 949,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,453,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,164.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $157,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 88,313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AADI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.62. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

