Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 29th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ANF traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.91. 1,167,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.