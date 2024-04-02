Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.91

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $24.39. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 188,457 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.