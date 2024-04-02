Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Sells 882 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $19.17 on Tuesday, hitting $962.62. 380,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $914.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $480.45 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,099,000 after buying an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after buying an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.