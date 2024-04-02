ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 76,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 76,878 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $13.97.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $16,585,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $25,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $20,277,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

