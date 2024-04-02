Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.37. Absci shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 173,469 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,933.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Absci by 142.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 377.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 109,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $399,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

