Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

ACN traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.98. 1,469,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.08.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

