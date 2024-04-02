Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 4.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $174.90 and last traded at $175.76. 24,227,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 77,016,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The company has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.