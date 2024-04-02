AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. 291,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,236. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

