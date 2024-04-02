agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 8.9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 362,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,075,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGL

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 48.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.