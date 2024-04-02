Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 255,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,774. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.