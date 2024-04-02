Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Air T stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.76.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.