Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Air T stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

