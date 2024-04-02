Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 205.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

