Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.80. 5,719,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,880,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

