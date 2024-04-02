Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 21,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Alight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 464,336 shares of company stock worth $4,527,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $78,831,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,947,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 33.3% in the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alight by 1,767.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,410 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.