Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Up 13.2% in March

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.13. 179,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 37.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,930,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $128,857,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

