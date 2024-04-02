Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Up 13.2% in March

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.4 %
Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.13. 179,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.35.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 37.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $128,857,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
