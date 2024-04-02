Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 30,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,548,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065,609. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.38 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

