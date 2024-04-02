Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Up 13.0% in March

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 11.1 %

ALZN opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.02. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

