American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 43,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.52%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

