American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.9 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,907. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

