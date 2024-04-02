American Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AFG opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 264,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 106,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.