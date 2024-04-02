American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. 973,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,708,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

