Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

