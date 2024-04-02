Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 183,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 39,797 shares.The stock last traded at $51.18 and had previously closed at $51.66.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $508.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.