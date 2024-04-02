Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AMLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

AMLX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.92. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

