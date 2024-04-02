Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $184.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

