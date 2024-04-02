Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oxford Industries (OXM)

Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2024 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

4/1/2024 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Oxford Industries had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/19/2024 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 455,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Get Oxford Industries Inc alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.