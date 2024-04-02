Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $22.88

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

