Anil Chitkara Sells 50,000 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anil Chitkara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Anil Chitkara sold 915 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $4,144.95.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLV stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Equities analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,928 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

