Ankr (ANKR) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $565.73 million and $268.30 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007657 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,564.94 or 1.00236901 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05849911 USD and is down -13.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $331,827,923.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.