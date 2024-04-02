Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

